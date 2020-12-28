Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,714 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of First Bank worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

First Bank stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.