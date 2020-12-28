Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,989 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $68,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of 814.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.