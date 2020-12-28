Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WLKP. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.