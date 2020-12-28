Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

WTE stock opened at C$15.85 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.08.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

