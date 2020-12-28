Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.56

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 103542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $542.24 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

