Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $5,850.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dec 28th, 2020

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,850.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

WZZZY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

