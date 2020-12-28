WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$62.01 million for the quarter.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit