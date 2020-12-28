X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.90. X Financial shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 401 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get X Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $103.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.