Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

