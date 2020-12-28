Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
