XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 42,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00.

Shares of XPEL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

