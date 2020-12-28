XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 386.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of XPEL worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,517 shares of company stock worth $9,075,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

