YAM v1 (YAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,124.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $1,124.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM v1 token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00309572 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.02141804 BTC.

YAM v1 Profile

YAM v1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

