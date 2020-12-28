Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (YRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
YRI stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.27. 1,299,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,419. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.11 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.58.
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
