Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (YRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

YRI stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.27. 1,299,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,419. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.11 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.58.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$585.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

