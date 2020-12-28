Ycash (YEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $89,210.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $89,210.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00254459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,643,394 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

