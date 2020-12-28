Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading Up 10.2%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 3,761,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 1,288,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 300,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yelp by 80.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,278 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,101 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

