Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Up 1.3%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 23,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 50,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Z alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.