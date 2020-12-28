Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Energy Recovery reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ERII stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. 260,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,082. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.31.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.