Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. International Paper posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

