Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

