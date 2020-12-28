Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $43.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.90 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Cutera posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $141.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.30 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $190.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.64.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

