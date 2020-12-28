Zacks: Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $536,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEF remained flat at $$47.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,404. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

