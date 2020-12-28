Zacks: Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $536,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEF remained flat at $$47.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,404. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit