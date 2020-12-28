Zacks: Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.48 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $279.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.83 million. Masimo posted sales of $247.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.11. 189,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,485. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $273.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average of $233.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,697 shares of company stock valued at $71,387,709. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.