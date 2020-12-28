Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,804. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $121,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

