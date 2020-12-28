Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZRX stock remained flat at $$0.79 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

