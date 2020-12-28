Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $8.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.44 billion and the lowest is $7.98 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Exelon stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.