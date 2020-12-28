Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.44. 7,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

