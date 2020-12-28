Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 10,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a P/E ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 2.16. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

