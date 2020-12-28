Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MRVL opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,840 shares of company stock worth $4,022,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

