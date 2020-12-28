Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 8,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

