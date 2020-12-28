Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

CDNS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

