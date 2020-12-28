Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post $6.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPTA. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CPTA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.84. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,272.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

