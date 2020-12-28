Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to report $37.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.54 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 5,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.