Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,608. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

