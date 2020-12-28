Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

ASND opened at $170.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.