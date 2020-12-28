Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NESR. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.54 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

