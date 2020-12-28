Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $159.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $159.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

