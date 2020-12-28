Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Receives €77.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.04 ($90.64).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

ZAL stock opened at €89.20 ($104.94) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €82.63 and its 200 day moving average is €74.24. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

