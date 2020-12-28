Zap Market Capitalization Achieves $24.68 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $67,722.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00303409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.02168880 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.