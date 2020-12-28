Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 82.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $11,653.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.