$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,864 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,620. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 0.42.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

