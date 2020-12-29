$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,547. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

