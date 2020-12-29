$0.16 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 456,982 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 88.5% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 181,649 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,360. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $710.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

