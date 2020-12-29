-$0.20 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million.

WTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.