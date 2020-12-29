-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of RCUS opened at $28.53 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $9,925,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

