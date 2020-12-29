$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 463,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

