$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $1.00. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

