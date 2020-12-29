$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.49. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $360.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95. CNB Financial has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $33.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

