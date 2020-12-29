$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.70. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 3,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

