0xcert Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. 0xcert has a market cap of $619,051.27 and $34,685.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.