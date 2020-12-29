$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $1.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,663. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,720 shares of company stock worth $8,836,171. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

